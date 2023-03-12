454 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Acquired by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 87,758.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,354,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,972,000 after buying an additional 14,337,952 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,875,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,285,000 after buying an additional 540,838 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,514,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,564,000 after purchasing an additional 539,098 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,621,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 101.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,861,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,997,000 after purchasing an additional 936,846 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV opened at $110.13 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

