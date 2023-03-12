67,318 Shares in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 67,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,756,000 after buying an additional 77,121 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 248,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 65,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 233,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 129,881 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 13,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 11,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $26.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at Energy Recovery

In related news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 3,208 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $72,083.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,074.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 5,956 shares of company stock worth $134,601 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Recovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Energy Recovery Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

