ABBC Coin (ABBC) Price Hits $0.0669 on Major Exchanges

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. In the last week, ABBC Coin has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ABBC Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0669 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges. ABBC Coin has a total market capitalization of $77.12 million and approximately $16.70 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ABBC Coin Coin Profile

ABBC Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,152,090,789 coins. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. The official message board for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com/blog. The official website for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alibabacoin is a decentralised e-commerce ecosystem that creates a link between businesses and consumers through blockchain technology. The Alibabacoin platform offers many possibilities to the users that include learning resources for the users, payment system on businesses & exchanges, a trading option through the internal P2P Exchange, participation on Social & Charity donations and the main feature shopping with ABBC.

ABBC provides a blockchain platform that aims to ensure seamless cryptocurrency transactions for everyone. Through their own digital wallet service, users can conduct transactions.”

