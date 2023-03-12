ABCMETA Trading Down 13.1% This Week (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and $3,965.51 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010991 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00034458 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00035446 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00022152 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004654 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00225271 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,589.64 or 1.00045117 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00004441 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $2,544.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

