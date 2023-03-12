Adicet Bio (ACET) to Release Earnings on Monday

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th.

Adicet Bio Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of ACET stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86. The company has a market cap of $305.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.35. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $21.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adicet Bio

In other Adicet Bio news, CTO Don Healey sold 4,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $34,314.81. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,919.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACET. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

