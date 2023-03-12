adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €175.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($186.17) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($141.49) target price on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($180.85) target price on adidas in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($117.02) target price on adidas in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €78.00 ($82.98) target price on adidas in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($109.57) target price on adidas in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Trading Down 1.5 %

FRA:ADS opened at €149.62 ($159.17) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €144.44 and its 200 day moving average is €132.20. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($174.10) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($213.84).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.