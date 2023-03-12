Aergo (AERGO) Market Capitalization Hits $47.96 Million

Aergo (AERGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Aergo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular exchanges. Aergo has a total market capitalization of $47.96 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aergo has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aergo Token Profile

Aergo’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO is an open-source hybrid blockchain platform for business. AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network.

AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem.”

Aergo Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

