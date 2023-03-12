AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on AerSale from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.
AerSale Stock Down 2.8 %
ASLE stock opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $852.30 million, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. AerSale has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $21.76.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASLE. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 3,120,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,619,000 after acquiring an additional 369,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,039,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 22,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 73.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 363,292 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 655,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 343.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 529,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 409,960 shares during the period.
AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).
