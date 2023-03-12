AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) PT Lowered to $6.50

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.75 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MITT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jonestrading reduced their price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.13.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MITT opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.85. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.69%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.92%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,126,000 after buying an additional 72,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,441,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 39.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.