AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Short Interest Down 51.9% in February

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 126,700 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the February 13th total of 263,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of AGRI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.96. 109,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,214. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $6.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 100.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 293.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 64,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products for businesses and consumers that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. It also engages in the real estate holding and development activities; provision of management advisory services; and intellectual property development activities.

