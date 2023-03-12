Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0059

Aion (AION) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Aion has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $5.76 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00187412 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00088580 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00058944 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00054374 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004635 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000263 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000818 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

