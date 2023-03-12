AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF) Short Interest Update

AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a growth of 303.9% from the February 13th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AirTrip in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company.

AirTrip Price Performance

Shares of AirTrip stock remained flat at C$13.00 during trading hours on Friday. AirTrip has a twelve month low of C$13.00 and a twelve month high of C$13.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.00.

AirTrip Company Profile

AirTrip Corp. engages in the online travel agency business in Japan. The company operates AirTrip, a travel platform. It also engages in IT offshore development, inbound travel agency/ Wi-Fi rental, media, and investment businesses. The company was formerly known as Evolable Asia Corp. and changed its name to AirTrip Corp.

