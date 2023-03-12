Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Short Interest Update

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,380,000 shares, an increase of 82.6% from the February 13th total of 4,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Akebia Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.80 during trading on Friday. 1,880,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,424. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $2.79.

Insider Activity at Akebia Therapeutics

In related news, CEO John P. Butler sold 91,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $80,843.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,568,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,607.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,524 shares of company stock valued at $116,621. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akebia Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,066 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 254.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 166,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 119,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 54,389 shares during the last quarter. 28.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKBA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

