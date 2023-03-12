Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.33

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.33 and traded as high as C$14.24. Alamos Gold shares last traded at C$13.95, with a volume of 967,085 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.64.
Alamos Gold Trading Up 2.3 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.25, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend
Insider Activity
In related news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 14,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total transaction of C$194,077.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,191,756.90. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Alamos Gold Company Profile
Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc
