Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Holdings Increased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Insider Activity at Alcoa

In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,780,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $7,130,909.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,540,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at $48,780,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of AA opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.34. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently -47.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on AA shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Alcoa Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

