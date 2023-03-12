Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Purchased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,842,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,444,000 after buying an additional 1,101,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,106,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,549,000 after buying an additional 330,779 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,176,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,577,000 after buying an additional 871,861 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 3,401,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,495,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,050,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,467,000 after buying an additional 276,214 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Stock Down 6.2 %

Alcoa stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Insider Transactions at Alcoa

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $7,130,909.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $7,130,909.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365 over the last ninety days.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

