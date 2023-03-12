Algorand (ALGO) Market Capitalization Hits $1.45 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000902 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.45 billion and approximately $77.05 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00072566 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00052683 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000306 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00008779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023603 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,338,277,818 coins and its circulating supply is 7,116,079,661 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

