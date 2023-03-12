Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $162.48 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,920 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.46% of TE Connectivity worth $162,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,935,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,082,942,000 after acquiring an additional 99,264 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 32.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,853,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,954,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,319,301,000 after acquiring an additional 40,740 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,775,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $416,738,000 after acquiring an additional 141,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 56.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,669 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE TEL opened at $124.53 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $138.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.67 and a 200-day moving average of $122.34. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

