Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,142,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717,206 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.97% of Cognex worth $213,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 29.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth about $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,913,000 after acquiring an additional 80,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Cognex by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $47.47 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CGNX. TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $44,131.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $44,131.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,287 shares of company stock valued at $3,483,325 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

