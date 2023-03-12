Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

AMOT opened at $39.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.17. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $44.88. The company has a market capitalization of $626.89 million, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Allied Motion Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 40,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,111,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 1,329.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 82,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 76,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Motion Technologies

(Get Rating)

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

See Also

