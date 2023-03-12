Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 12th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $138.80 million and approximately $926,988.41 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for $0.0991 or 0.00000451 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.53 or 0.01317245 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005692 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00012106 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.76 or 0.01709573 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00026484 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.