Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $132.97

Shares of Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 132.97 ($1.60) and traded as low as GBX 130.50 ($1.57). Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at GBX 130.50 ($1.57), with a volume of 5,370 shares.

Alpha Real Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 45.35, a quick ratio of 31.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1,186.36 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 127.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 132.85.

Alpha Real Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Alpha Real Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,636.36%.

Insider Transactions at Alpha Real Trust

Alpha Real Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider William (Bill) Simpson acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($18,759.02). Insiders own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

