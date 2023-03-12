Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09), reports. The company had revenue of $428.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. Alta Equipment Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 0.59%.

Alta Equipment Group Price Performance

NYSE ALTG traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.00. 1,409,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,018. The stock has a market cap of $547.23 million, a PE ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 1.56. Alta Equipment Group has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $20.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is presently 115.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages recently commented on ALTG. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 296.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.