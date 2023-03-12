Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Short Interest Update

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth about $476,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth about $900,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 3.2% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 126,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 133,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 42,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyrus Capital S.A.M. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth about $1,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of ATAQ opened at $10.09 on Friday. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

