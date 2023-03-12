Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALS. TD Securities cut Altius Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Altius Minerals from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

ALS opened at C$22.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$15.63 and a 1 year high of C$25.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.09.

Altius Minerals Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Altius Minerals

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 43.84%.

In other Altius Minerals news, Director James Digby Ronald Strauss sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.79, for a total value of C$136,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$521,663.10. Company insiders own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Featured Articles

