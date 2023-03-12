Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 227.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,105,711 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up approximately 1.0% of United Services Automobile Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.17% of Altria Group worth $37,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 49.5% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in Altria Group by 285.1% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 37,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 28,035 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Altria Group by 32.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,018,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,131,000 after buying an additional 249,568 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 36.9% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 107,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $46.61 on Friday.

Shares of MO opened at $46.61 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.31.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

About Altria Group



Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.



