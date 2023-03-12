Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.63 Per Share

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Ameren has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Ameren has a dividend payout ratio of 53.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ameren to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $81.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. Ameren has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $99.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $305,244.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,509 shares of company stock worth $9,315,742. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Ameren by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Articles

