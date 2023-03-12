American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO) Short Interest Up 76.9% in February

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

American Acquisition Opportunity Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ AMAO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.30. 16,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. American Acquisition Opportunity has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $11.41.

Get American Acquisition Opportunity alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Acquisition Opportunity

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity during the first quarter valued at about $881,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the first quarter valued at about $365,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in American Acquisition Opportunity by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

American Acquisition Opportunity Company Profile

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Acquisition Opportunity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Acquisition Opportunity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.