American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT) Stock Price Down 7.4%

American Biltrite Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABLT – Get Rating) fell 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $125.00 and last traded at $125.00. 107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.48.

American Biltrite Company Profile

American Biltrite, Inc engages in the production and supply of pressure sensitive tapes, protective films, commercial flooring, performance sheet rubber, and fashion jewelry. It operates through the following divisions: Tape Products, American Biltrite (Canada) Ltd., and K&M Associates L.P. The Tape Products division provides a customer base with a variety of pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting.

