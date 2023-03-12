American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for American Woodmark in a report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.91. The consensus estimate for American Woodmark’s current full-year earnings is $6.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Woodmark’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

AMWD has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Woodmark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded American Woodmark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

American Woodmark Price Performance

American Woodmark stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.86.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.29). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $480.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Woodmark

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,866,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth $6,444,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after acquiring an additional 103,815 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,962,000 after acquiring an additional 100,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter valued at $2,100,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.