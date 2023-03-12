Analysts Issue Forecasts for Jasper Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Jasper Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps expects that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Jasper Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.85 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Jasper Therapeutics from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of JSPR opened at $1.73 on Friday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $4.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $65.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 246.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 85,175 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 27,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 454,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 157,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holding Ltd Roche sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $141,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,549,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,598,755.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holding Ltd Roche sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $141,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,549,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,598,755.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 3,133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at $13,142,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

