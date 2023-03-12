Analysts Set Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Target Price at GBX 1,976.67

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,976.67 ($23.77).

ABF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,000 ($24.05) to GBX 2,300 ($27.66) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,680 ($20.20) to GBX 1,760 ($21.16) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,180 ($26.21) to GBX 2,300 ($27.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($16.84) to GBX 1,900 ($22.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

LON:ABF opened at GBX 2,017 ($24.25) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,887.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,604.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of £15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,266.29, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 1,223 ($14.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,076 ($24.96).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

