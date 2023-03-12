Analysts Set Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Price Target at $45.00

Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 208.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 90.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.40. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.80.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.19%.

Avangrid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.