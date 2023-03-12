Analysts Set Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Target Price at $3.14

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.14.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 18.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 415,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 63,365 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,087,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 69,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVAH opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

