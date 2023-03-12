Analysts Set Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Price Target at $15.17

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.28.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRK. Citigroup cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Insider Activity at Comstock Resources

In related news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,997.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth about $41,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 200.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.73. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The firm had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.47%.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

