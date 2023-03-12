Analysts Set Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Price Target at $15.17

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.28.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRK. Citigroup cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th.
Insider Activity at Comstock Resources
In related news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,997.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources
Comstock Resources Price Performance
Comstock Resources stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.73. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The firm had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Comstock Resources Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.47%.
About Comstock Resources
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
