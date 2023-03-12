Analysts Set DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Price Target at $59.00

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in DT Midstream by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DT Midstream by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in DT Midstream by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in DT Midstream by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

DTM stock opened at $49.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.34. DT Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.80.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 40.22%. The business had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

