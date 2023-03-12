Analysts Set Expectations for Agiliti, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AGTI)

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Agiliti in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Agiliti’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agiliti’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Agiliti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Agiliti to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Agiliti stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.62, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Agiliti by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,660,000 after buying an additional 418,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Agiliti by 3,037.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,164,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,930,000 after buying an additional 4,032,202 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Agiliti by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,828,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,780,000 after purchasing an additional 108,107 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agiliti by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,619,000 after purchasing an additional 107,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agiliti by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,107,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,473,000 after purchasing an additional 92,306 shares in the last quarter.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

