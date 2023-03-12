Analyzing National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) and AlerisLife (NASDAQ:ALR)

National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC – Get Rating) and AlerisLife (NASDAQ:ALR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.2% of National HealthCare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of AlerisLife shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of National HealthCare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of AlerisLife shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

Volatility & Risk

National HealthCare has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AlerisLife has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National HealthCare 0 0 0 0 N/A AlerisLife 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for National HealthCare and AlerisLife, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National HealthCare and AlerisLife’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National HealthCare $1.09 billion 0.75 $22.44 million $1.45 36.57 AlerisLife $934.59 million 0.05 -$29.92 million -1.20 -1.09

National HealthCare has higher revenue and earnings than AlerisLife. AlerisLife is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National HealthCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares National HealthCare and AlerisLife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National HealthCare 2.07% 4.31% 2.92% AlerisLife -5.34% -20.78% -9.02%

Summary

National HealthCare beats AlerisLife on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National HealthCare

(Get Rating)

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services. The company also offers management services, accounting and financial services and insurance services to third party owners of health care facilities. It operates through the following segments: Inpatient Services and Homecare Services. The Inpatient Services segment includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and assisted and independent living facilities. The Homecare Services segment includes revenues from rental income, management and accounting services fees, insurance services, and costs of the corporate office. The company was founded by Carl E. Adams in 1971 and is headquartered in Murfreesboro, TN.

About AlerisLife

(Get Rating)

AlerisLife, Inc. engages in the operation of senior living communities and rehabilitation and wellness services clinics. It operates through the Senior Living and Rehabilitation and Wellness Services segments. The Senior Living segment is involved in the operation of independent assisted living communities, skilled nursing facilities, and continuing care retirement communities. It also offers memory care living units specializing in the care of those with Alzheimer’s. The Rehabilitation and Wellness Services segment provides physical, occupational, speech, and other specialized therapy services in inpatient and outpatient clinics. The company was founded by Barry Michael Portnoy and Gerard Michael Martin in April 2000 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.