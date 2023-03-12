Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,865 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 62.09%. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Argus downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

