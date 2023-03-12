Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Short Interest Up 33.2% in February

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the February 13th total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 935,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth about $477,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 1,211.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 59,078 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth about $1,583,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 53,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

AIRC stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.91. The stock had a trading volume of 833,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.74. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

