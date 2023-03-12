ApeCoin (APE) Price Down 19.8% This Week

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 11th. In the last week, ApeCoin has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. One ApeCoin token can now be purchased for $3.90 or 0.00018821 BTC on exchanges. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $114.33 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00434428 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,035.99 or 0.29364487 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ApeCoin Profile

ApeCoin launched on March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,593,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.com.

ApeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token used within the APE ecosystem to enable decentralized community building in web3. The APE Foundation is responsible for facilitating decentralized and community-led governance, and administering the decisions of the ApeCoin DAO. The APE Foundation is designed to become more decentralized over time and ensures that the ideas of the DAO community have the support they need to become a reality. The Ecosystem Fund, controlled by a multisig wallet, is used to pay expenses as directed by the ApeCoin DAO, and provides an infrastructure for ApeCoin holders to collaborate through open and permissionless governance processes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

