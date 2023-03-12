AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.
AquaBounty Technologies stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. AquaBounty Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.33.
In other AquaBounty Technologies news, Director Erin S. Sharp bought 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $101,255.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 137,830 shares of company stock valued at $105,594. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on a salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.
