AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

AquaBounty Technologies Stock Down 4.3 %

AquaBounty Technologies stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. AquaBounty Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at AquaBounty Technologies

In other AquaBounty Technologies news, Director Erin S. Sharp bought 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $101,255.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 137,830 shares of company stock valued at $105,594. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AquaBounty Technologies

About AquaBounty Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 106,436 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 507,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 227,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 756,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on a salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.