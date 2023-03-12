Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 928,000 shares, an increase of 196.6% from the February 13th total of 312,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 973,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on shares of Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arbe Robotics by 8.2% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 35,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Arbe Robotics by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,555 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $523,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbe Robotics Stock Performance

ARBE traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $3.27. 748,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,522. Arbe Robotics has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $9.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Arbe Robotics had a negative return on equity of 74.78% and a negative net margin of 1,151.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arbe Robotics will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

