Ardor Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.34 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $78.76 million and $1.34 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0788 or 0.00000384 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00070598 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00054355 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000280 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00022877 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000909 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.