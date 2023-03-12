Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.38

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as high as C$0.42. Arianne Phosphate shares last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 45,324 shares traded.

Arianne Phosphate Trading Up 3.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$78.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Arianne Phosphate Company Profile

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

