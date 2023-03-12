Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) PT Lowered to $13.00

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aris Water Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Down 5.2 %

ARIS stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.78. The company has a market cap of $566.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.50 and a beta of 2.04. Aris Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $23.58.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARIS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after purchasing an additional 686,500 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,442,000 after acquiring an additional 653,060 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,347,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 832.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 654,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 584,203 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 3,083.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 538,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 521,670 shares during the period. 39.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

