Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Short Interest Update

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,680,000 shares, a drop of 69.1% from the February 13th total of 47,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Arrival Stock Performance

Shares of ARVL stock remained flat at $0.21 during trading on Friday. 5,285,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,945,963. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53. Arrival has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $4.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrival

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Arrival in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arrival by 111.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 32,060 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Arrival by 17.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Arrival by 141.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 27,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arrival by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,676,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Arrival Company Profile

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

