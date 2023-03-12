Arweave 24-Hour Volume Hits $22.42 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $7.48 or 0.00036431 BTC on major exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $249.67 million and $22.42 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,543.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.49 or 0.00552994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00161191 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

