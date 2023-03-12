Arweave One Day Volume Hits $25.66 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Arweave coin can now be bought for $8.03 or 0.00036547 BTC on popular exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $268.25 million and approximately $25.66 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,979.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.30 or 0.00551876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00157633 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.