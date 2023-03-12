Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Short Interest Update

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the February 13th total of 1,620,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 235,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 36,189 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 40,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 50,350 shares in the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWH. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Aspira Women’s Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ AWH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 317,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,561. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40.

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

